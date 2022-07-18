5th Annual Paddle for the People 4K Kicks Off

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– People of all ages were diving into the water early this morning for the 5th annual Paddle for the People 4k.

Paddle for the People 4k is one of North Shore Stand Up Paddle Boarding’s biggest events of the season.

While this free race is open to any human powered water craft, the participants were simply excited to enjoy the lake on a warm summer day. Organizers say this 4k is all about getting the community out on the water together, while adding in a bit of friendly competition.

“It gets everybody stoked to be out on the water. It’s great to be out there paddling. It’s a unique feeling to be out there paddling with a bunch of other paddlers, so that’s where kind of the stoke comes from, for sure. It’s just something to give back to the community,” North Shore Stand Up Paddle Boarding co-owner and operator, Heather Holmes, said.

The race may be over, but North Shore Stand Up Paddle Boarding is offering guided trips, and youth programs during the summer.