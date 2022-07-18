Arrowhead Road Closes Amidst Construction on Glenwood Roundabout

DULUTH, Minn. — While work begins on the Glenwood roundabout, Arrowhead Road will also be closed to thru traffic for three weeks starting today.

The City of Duluth expects major traffic impacts on West Arrowhead road between Dodge Avenue and Woodland Avenue during the closure.

As the road may be reduced to a single lane with flaggers managing traffic.

Construction work on Arrowhead will include repairs on the manholes and new pavement on the road.

Residents within the project area will still be able to access their homes during the closure.

The entire roundabout project is anticipated to reach completion by the end of September.

You can find a map of the projects and detour information on the St. Louis County website.