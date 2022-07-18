Cirrus Aircraft In Duluth Adding 50 More Job Opportunities With New Expansion

DULUTH, Minn. — Cirrus Aircraft celebrated an expansion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday in Duluth.

The expansion is part of the Paint and Finish Facility that added 16,000 more square feet, a 35% increase in aircraft spray capacity. The entire facility is now 86,000 square feet.

The expansion was part of the company’s growth plan due to the demand for the SR Series and Vision Jet® continuing to increase.

With the expansion, the company plans to hire an additional 50 people for more high-tech and skilled careers in Duluth. There are currently 130 people employed at the Paint and Finish Facility.

“We are proud to expand the Cirrus Paint and Finish Facility at our Duluth headquarters,” the Chief Executive Officer of Cirrus Aircraft said in a press release. “These investments allow us to both meet the increasing demand for our leading-edge aircraft and create additional jobs in our local communities.”

