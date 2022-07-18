Duluth FC Set to Host FC Columbus in Midwest Quarterfinal

A must see Tuesday night at Public Schools stadium, kick-off is set for 7 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- Regional playoffs are here. Duluth FC is looking to carry the momentum they’ve had all season to the field in the NPSL Midwest Region Quarterfinal game on Tuesday, in a do or die game against FC Columbus out of Ohio.

What better odds for the Bluergreens than playing on home turf? The boys are undefeated at Public Schools Stadium learning Sunday they would have home field advantage.

The team will first have to lock up FC Columbus’ Damani Camara, the league’s leading scorer with 15 goals in nine games. However, Duluth is confident in their ability to hold possession and set the tone of the game.

“We’re a very good technical team, we’re keeping the ball we’re always on the front foot, there’s not really been a game this year that we’ve struggled to get into the game or been defending a lot of the time so it’s great that we’re keeping the ball and really attacking,” says Duluth FC assistant coach Craig Chudley, “We set a lot of goals at the start of the season and we recruited to really go on a run regionals and nationals and I think the coaches know and the players know that we’re one of the best teams in the region and we really want to go out and prove it.”

