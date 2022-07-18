Duluth Figure Skating Club Wins on National Stage

Two of the girls out of 400 skaters came away with medals.

NORWOOD, Mass.- Over the weekend three of Duluth Figure Skating Club’s skaters competed on a national stage at the 2022 Excel National Festival in Norwood Massachusetts.

Alyssa Isackson out of Superior won bronze in the Excel intermediate women’s event.

Duluth’s Jessica Martinelli also places bronze on the podium in the senior ladies event.