Glenwood Roundabout Project Undergoes Construction

DULUTH, Minn. — After weeks of delays, the Glenwood Roundabout Project is now underway.

Crews didn’t have all the materials for the project, causing it to be put off. Now, the entire intersection of Glenwood Street, Snively Road and Jean Duluth Road is closed for construction.

The St. Louis County Public Works and the City of Duluth said in a press release, that this project will improve safety and efficiency at the intersection.

There are detour signs directing traffic to alternate routes around the closed intersection.

The closures and detours are expected to last through the end of September.