Lake Superior Days Comes Back to Barkers Island

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– “The public should come to Lake Superior Day because it’s a chance to be, on purpose, loving where we live and where we visit,” Luciana Ranelli, Lake Superior Reserve education coordinator, said.

Lake Superior Day Celebration returned to Barker’s Island Sunday morning where people got to indulge in some live music, and food while enjoying this hot summer day.

They offered half prices tours on the S.S. Meteor Whaleback ship, and a Lake Superior themed obstacle course. They also held some learning tables to help educate people on just how important Lake Superior is.

“I love watching everybody finding something at this event that is for them. Whether they were enjoying the live music, or watching a kid run through the obstacle course and the kids activities, or really engaging the learning tables. There’s something for everybody and I nerd out about that, and just get a lot of joy from watching people,” Luciana said.

Local organizations, as well as the city of Superior, partnered together to put on this celebration.

“It just feels like a chance to celebrate the partnership and the collaborations happening in the area about the St. Louis River and Lake Superior.”

Lake Superior Day focuses on highlighting the importance of the Great Lake, and showing people just how we depend on it.

“People who live, work, and visit here really depend on, and care about the fresh water here. And it’s sort of a nerdy event, and awesome to just get to celebrate really what draws people here and keeps them here,” Ranelli said.

This event to celebrate the cleanest, coldest, and clearest of the Great Lakes normally happens on the third Sunday in July.