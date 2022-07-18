Minnesota Timberwolves-Lynx Basketball Camp Headed to the Northland

The camp is still accepting registrations through July 25.

DULUTH, Minn.- Returning to the Northland, the Minnesota Timberwolves-Lynx basketball camp. A three-day camp starting on July 25, hosted at St. Scholastica.

The academy says they wanted to make sure to add Duluth to their list of stops this summer to build relationships with the talent here in the North, while sharing their expertise and love of the game across all of Minnesota.

“I think the biggest thing for us is coming up there and showing that, you know, you guys are part of Minnesota too and you’re not forgotten and just connecting with the north again. We want to bring that energy, especially coming off the Wolves season, the Lynx are doing okay right now too, we just want to bring all that energy up there and bring some skills and tricks and all the fun stuff up to Duluth,” says Timberwolves-Lynx director of corporate communications Ashley Ellis-Milan.

The camp is still accepting registrations until Friday the 22, to register click here.