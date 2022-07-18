One Paddle Board Shop Sees Business Soar When the Heat Goes Up

DULUTH, Minn.–One way to ease into the cold depths of Lake Superior is to get on a paddleboard.

A board shop on Barker’s Island sells stand-up paddle boards to individuals or groups. North Shore SUP has a full staff of certified instructors allowing them to offer guided sessions as well.

The Co-Owner caught up with us to talk about how busy business can get when the heat keeps going up and up.

“Todays like in the 90s, the water temp is in the 70s. Even if you take a dip it feels really nice and refreshing. The boards are made to be stood on so they’re really stable but they’re also really nice to jump off if you’re looking to cool off on a hot day as well,” Co-Owner Garrett Russell told us.

North Shore SUP offers rentals by the hour. Their rates range from $15 an hour to $40 for a day pass. They are open seven days a week, as long as the weather is good.