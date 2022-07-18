President Biden Approves Federal Funding for Minnesota Flood Relief

DULUTH, Minn.–Federal money is coming in to help Minnesota recover from weather disasters, like the flooding up north.

It was approved by President Biden. Before asking for assistance, Senator Klobuchar and Smith teamed up with Governor Walz to conduct flood surveys in severely affected locations such as International Falls. This comes after they were part of the Minnesota congressional delegation seeking federal assistance to help Minnesotans impacted by recent flood and storm damage.

With such an unpredictable wet, spring in the northland, the funding will go to those individuals, business and infrastructure still trying to recover from damage that has occurred.