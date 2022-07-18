Warm Weather Brings Pups to Canal Park

DULUTH, Minn.– The recent burst of warm weather has plenty of people getting outside to enjoy the sun, but it also tossed a bone to local dog owners to bring their furry friends with them.

Over at Canal Park, Tails are wagging as pooches were seen running around and soaking up the sun with their owners. Two dog owners who are up for the local dog show, said they were excited to get their dogs outside to explore the area.

“It’s a beautiful setting with lots of people that are friendly. It’s good socialization for our pups,” Dog Show Participant, Gretchen Olson, said.

“Yea, I mean you can’t beat the scenery here, it’s just gorgeous. And we live in the cities so it’s nice to get up here and see some different stuff,” Dog owner, Becky Koeger, said.

If your pup isn’t a fan of busy areas like Canal Park, Duluth offers a variety of different dog parks like Keene Creek Dog Park.