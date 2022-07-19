Douglas County Historic Society to Hold Dave Bancroft Exhibit

Inspired by his 60-year career in pro-baseball, both playing and coaching, Author Tom Alesia decided Bancroft's story was one that must be told in his book Beauty at Short: Dave Bancroft, the Most Unlikely Hall of Famer and His Wild Times in Baseball's First Century.

SUPERIOR, Wisc.- Dave Bancroft, does that name ring any bells? Well he’s one of baseball’s most unlikely Hall of Famers, and for many years a resident of Superior, which will hold and exhibit honoring his legacy.

A two time world series champion in 1921 and 1922 with the New York Giants, Bancroft also holds the record, one hundred years later of total putouts by a shortstop.

Inspired by his 60-year career in pro-baseball, both playing and coaching, Author Tom Alesia decided Bancroft’s story was one that must be told and will now be shared in an exhibit at the Douglas County Historic Society.

“What I’d like to do, is come to Superior and Duluth and say, ‘Hey Twin Ports, you guys have an unbelievable baseball Hall of Famer, you have an unbelievable player, who had an unbelievable life, who grew up and lived right in your backyard and lived among you,” says Alesia.

Alesia’s book is one of the best selling sports books on Amazon. The exhibit will begin Saturday and run through October 9.