Former Duluth Mayor Don Ness Talks Past Political Life, Role At Ordean Foundation

DULUTH, Minn. – Don Ness, former mayor of Duluth, stopped by the morning show Tuesday to reflect on his changes in public life over the past 25 years, the decision to leave, and the benefits in doing so. He also talked about his role as executive director of the Ordean Foundation, as the non-profit prepares to celebrate 90 years of service to the community. Click the videos below for both topics.

Part 1: Ordean Foundation

Part 2: Past Political Life