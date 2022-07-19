Lake Superior Brewing to Re-Open at New Location

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior Brewing Company is in the process of putting in the finishing touches to it’s new location in the East Lakeside Neighborhood. Owners Sarah and Seth Maxim purchased the company two years ago and decided to make it their own while preserving the company’s legacy in making classic old world beers.

“We are very attached to Lake Superior Brewing and kind of the old school authentic traditional styles of beers that they’ve made. My husband loves to drink those beers, he loves to make those beers, and he had long standing kind of partnership with them, they would wash his kegs, he would order supplies or grain or in a pinch need something from them. So yeah we kind of have a long background with them,” Lake Superior Brewing Co. Co-Owner, Sarah Maxim said.

Lake Superior Brewing will be offering a full bar, wine list, and guest tap that will rotate until they have their own beer brewed and ready to serve.

“With our rebranding, we’re going to be keeping some of the classic beers, we will probably be rotating in some of the seasonal Lake Superior beers as well, and Seth will be making some new things and somethings he’s made and served in the past that were well loved,” Maxim said.

The new brewpub style restaurant will have New York style pizza cooked from a brick oven as well as rustic Italian baked bread and pitas, oysters, and smash burgers.

“Kind of a smaller menu but we want to have the bases covered and a good mix of comfort approachable food and then foody stuff that we love to eat and love to serve too,” says Maxim.

Lake Superior Brewing Company has already hired 30 employees and are still looking to fill the brewers assistant position. They anticipate to have a soft opening next week with a limited menu followed by grand re-opening by Labor Day.

“We’re exhausted but we’re feeling really excited and motivated and ready to move on to this next phase. I’m most excited to be taking off my construction boots and my designer hat and working with people again and being creative and eating delicious food and serving delicious food,” Maxim said.