Monthly Car Seat Clinic Held in Cloquet

CLOQUET, Minn. – Parents got their chance Tuesday to make sure their child’s car seats are properly installed.

Certified technicians with Fond du Lac Human Services, Saint Luke’s, and Essentia were at the Cloquet Area Fire District to inspect child seats and make sure they were installed properly.

This event by Safe Kids Northeast Minnesota is one of their efforts to help reserve a trend where three out of four kids nationwide are not in a seat that is installed or adjusted properly to keep them safe.

“A lot of times when parents are riding with their kids forward facing the top tether is forgotten,” says Allison Nicolson, Injury Prevention Coordinator with Essentia. “That’s a pretty common error. A lot of time when we’re riding rear facing we might be using anchors, lower anchors in the wrong seating positions. That a pretty common error. And then not installed tightly enough is also a pretty common error.”

This clinic has been taking place in Cloquet since the mid-2010s, and has been able to continue at this location through the COVID pandemic. That has allowed them to keep seeing around a dozen vehicle every month, whether by appointment or people driving up.

“I think parents just want the confidence that my seat is in, is it in correct,” says Nicholson. “Sometimes they are switching from rear facing to forward facing, and they’re just a little unsure about the seats, so they come and check it. That’s why we’re here.”

They will continue to hold these clinics every month in Cloquet other than December. Additional clinics are scheduled at select Duluth Fire Department stations.

A schedule of events can be found here.