Rep. Ilhan Omar Arrested During Abortion Rights Protest Outside Supreme Court

Rep. Ilhan Omar was arrested at a protest outside the Supreme Court today, according to a staff spokesperson.

Omar’s staff said she planned to partake in the protests about the overturning of Roe v. Wade, calling it an act of civil disobdience.

Other lawmakers joined Omar at the protest, but additional details about arrests have not been confirmed yet.

Protests and rallies have occurred across the country since the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe versus Wade three weeks ago. On Sunday, thousands of people rallied at the Minnesota State Capitol in support of abortion rights.