Summer Movie-Maker Mixer

DULUTH, Minn. – The Upper Midwest Film Office put on a Summer Movie-Maker mixer event Tuesday at The Caddy Shack Pub.

Film crew members, those creating projects, or even people who just want to know more about the industry showed up to tonight’s casual mixer to enjoy conversation and drinks.

The event was a way to connect people around the region in or interested in the industry by discussing current projects and those to come.

“There’s so many projects that are happening, big projects, little projects, we need a lot of crew. We need people to know each other and you never know what comes out of one random conversation. So, there’s a lot of kismet that happens,” Upper Midwest Film Office Executive Director, Shari Marshik said.

With all the potential projects to come out of Duluth, Upper Midwest Film Office runs workshops that train people to get into the industry as demand for crew members is growing.

“It’s important for our workforce to grow because there’s a lot more business that’s coming in our direction and we need people to work on these crews. So, it’s a good opportunity to find out more about it, it’s a good opportunity for our crew members to meet maybe people who have worked on other projects,” Chief Production Officer, Riki McManus said.

The next Summer Movie Mixer will take place at Tom and Jerry’s in Chisolm on August 9th.