UPDATE: Superior Sergeant Charged after Fatal Crash, Baby Passed Away

UPDATE (JULY 19, 4:30 p.m.) — A GoFundMe page for the family was updated with news about the 2-month old baby.

On Monday the family shared that the infant would be taken off life support if he did not pass two “brain death” tests.

The GoFundMe page shared that the baby passed away Tuesday.

With a second death in the case, Swanson could face another homicide charge.

ORIGINAL POST:

SUPERIOR, WI. — The Superior Police Sergeant accused of driving drunk in a fatal crash was charged today. Greg Swanson made his first court appearance.

Today, Douglas County Judge George Glonek agreed to a 15-thousand dollar cash bail for Swanson. Swanson appeared via zoom while sitting in the Bayfield county jail–where he had been transferred.

In explaining his decision to grant bail and the amount, Judge Glonek said Swanson presented a low-risk of fleeing. He said Swanson has no prior criminal record, is married with four children, and has many ties to the community. Including 14 years of law enforcement and 27 years of living in the area.

The conditions for bail are that Swanson not use any alcohol, not operate a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, and that he have no contact with the victim’s family.

Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander told us today that Swanson will remain on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

According to Wisconsin Assistant Attorney General, Tara Jensworld, Swanson could face more charges in later court appearances. The next hearing will take place on July 26th at 2pm on zoom.

We also have an update on the 2-month old baby who was in the car during the crash. The victims’ family sent us a written statement,

“They did the 1st of 2 brain death tests today. The second will follow at 2 am. If there is no improvement, (he) will clinically be pronounced brain dead. the next step after that would be to take him off of life support.”

