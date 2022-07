DULUTH, Minn. — The City of Duluth operations crew are currently repairing a water main break in front of 9417 Congdon Boulevard.

On Congdon Boulevard from the 9400 block to the 9700 block of Congdon Boulevard, water has been turned off.

It is unknown how long it will take to repair the break.

City crews are working to restore water as fast as they can.

