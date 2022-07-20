Bald Eagle Exhibit Remodeled At Lake Superior Zoo

DULUTH, Minn. – Recent visitors to the Lake Superior Zoo have been able to see the bald eagles in a renovated exhibit.

Buddy and Liberty are enjoying more space, while visitors have a smoother path to get up close.

Zoo officials say they want to give their guests the best experience possible, while also promoting the health and safety of their animals.

“They love to get up close with Buddy and Liberty,” says CEO Haley Hedstrom. “Sometimes they’ll come down to their pool, which is actually charged with solar power, and we do live fishing sometimes with them for special enrichment, and so forth. People love to see Buddy and Liberty.”

The renovations were paid through a legacy grant by the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund of Minnesota.