Car Show Fundraiser Comes Back After the Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn.– It was a blast from the past over at the Bethany Community Church parking lot for their 5th annual Grand Event Car Show.

The beautiful weather, along with all the sweet rides, brought out hundreds of car fanatics. This show featured hundreds of different hot rods, trucks, and more, with the help of the Car Club – The Wednesday Nighter’s. Organizers say that events like these take you back to the good ol days.

“Cars are a big part of American history. It takes you back to the day. There’s a lot of people here who are in their 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, and they’re looking at cars that their parents first bought, and cars they rode when they were five years old,” Event organizer, Don DeSanto, said.

The Grand Event Car Show is a lot more than just showing off their cars. This event acts as a fundraiser for the Bethany Community Church, and the Valley Youth Center here in Duluth. Splitting all the proceeds evenly, they hope to show kids in the area that the community is there for them.

“We want to give these kids in the world now a days hope, and that’s exactly why we are here. To let the kids know you’re welcome to come here,” DeSanto said.

This car show had a little something for everyone. With some sizzling food and live music there too, organizers were excited to have people come out and support the love they have for their cars.

“These old cars here, they all have personality on them. And you can look at a car and tell what it is, what year it is, what kind it is, and a lot of chrome. They’re just cool,” Don said.

If you missed them today, the Wednesday Nighter’s classic car and motorcycle group meet every other Wednesday night at different places around the bay area. You can visit their website for more information on their upcoming events.