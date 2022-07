Coffee Conversation: Hoyt Lakes Water Carnival Preview

The Hoyt Lakes Water Carnival is happening July 21 – 24, and Miss Hoyt Lakes and the runners-up stopped by the morning show Wednesday to talk about all the fun planned.

Events now include softball, volleyball and bean bag tournaments, 5K race, turtle races, bingo, queen coronation, parade, fireworks, Shockwaves water ski show and live music.

