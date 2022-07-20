Commanding Performance by Duluth FC in Quarterfinal Win

The Bluegreens will head to Rochester Friday, to take on conference rivals Med City FC in the Midwest Semifinal game. 
Cam Derr,

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth FC began their playoff run Tuesday night in a Midwest Quarterfinal match with FC Columbus.

In the first few seconds of the game the Bluegreens jumped on the board with a goal by Kostyantyn Domaratskyy. Then in the second half two more by Blake Perry and Keegan Chastey, would seal the win for Duluth with a 3-1 final.

