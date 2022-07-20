Commanding Performance by Duluth FC in Quarterfinal Win

The Bluegreens will head to Rochester Friday, to take on conference rivals Med City FC in the Midwest Semifinal game.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth FC began their playoff run Tuesday night in a Midwest Quarterfinal match with FC Columbus.

In the first few seconds of the game the Bluegreens jumped on the board with a goal by Kostyantyn Domaratskyy. Then in the second half two more by Blake Perry and Keegan Chastey, would seal the win for Duluth with a 3-1 final.

