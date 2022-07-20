CSS Golf Coach Rachel Gray Steps Down

DULUTH, Minn.- The College of St. Scholastica announced earlier today that the head coach of the men’s and women’s golf team, Rachel Gray has stepped down to pursue other opportunities.

Gray has coached both teams since 2019, leading them to two UMAC titles and nine tournament wins on the women’s side, while coaching the boys to three tournament wins as a team.

Gray also earned UMAC women’s coach of the year in the 2020-2021 season.