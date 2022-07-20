CSS Host Seminar, Clinician On How Best To Help Youth With Trauma

DULUTH, Minn. – Over one hundred people got the chance Wednesday to learn from a nationally known clinician on how they can best help kids going through traumatic experiences.

The College of Saint Scholastica hosted Doctor Stephanie Covington for graduate students and current support service workers. She is nationally known for adapting treatment options for children and teens dealing with issues such as trauma, addiction, and gender diversity.

One goal from the seminar is to increase the number of places that can offer services to our youngest population.

“For an agency to be able to provide services,” says Covington, “they have to look at what kids are growing up in, what the world is like today, what some of the challenges are so they can help to address them. One of the most important things is we want young people to feel like someone is seeing them, have some understanding of what they are experiencing in their life.”

The seminar also hoped to show providers what impact trauma has on youth, and challenge their current methods of treatment to make sure it is what is best for their clients.