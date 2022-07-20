Duluth Woman’s Club Hosts 54th Annual Tour Of Homes And Gardens

DULUTH, Minn. — Many people love to see beautiful properties, which is why the Duluth Woman’s Club held its 54th annual Home and Garden Tour on Wednesday.

The self-guided tours brought visitors through four homes, three gardens, and a historic church.

The tour serves as the social club’s only fundraiser.

“We try to have a variety every year,” Ellie Dryer, the Home and Garden Tour co-chair, said. “Something for everyone. Sometimes we have historic homes, sometimes we have very modern homes like the home across the street here which is just drop dead gorgeous like something out of home beautiful. This year something different, we had the first Presbyterian church on tour.”

Tickets were $40.

There was also an opera singer performing at the church that was on the tour, and food trucks outside of the club.