Lake Superior Zoo Welcomes Baby Chinese Goral

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lake Superior Zoo has a new member, and it is helping to grow the population of a vulnerable species.

It’s been 15 years since the zoo has had a new Chinese Goral born there. That changed back on June 21.

“I got a call on my radio from our barn keeper Jessica,” says Director of Animal Management Lizzy Larson, “and she was actually crying over the radio because she was so excited about this baby goral.”

His name is Xiazhi (Zai-chee), Chinese for “summer solstice”, matching the day he was born. He was able to start walking right after birth, and can be seen following mom Brie and dad Mac.

Now nearly one month old, Larson says everyone has been getting extra attention from zoo handlers. “We’re always making sure that they have plenty of extra food, plenty of extra water, some nice space to get away from people and guests.”

This birth also showcases the Species Survival Plan, which the zoo takes part in as an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. This helps species with limited numbers try to grow their population. Larson adds with Xiachi’s birth, there are now 24 Chinese Gorals at these zoos. “It’s basically being able to create a genetically diverse population of animals within zoos, so that if we ever need to reintroduce them into the wild, we can do that and save species from going extinct.”

Larson says those who want to see Xiazhi will have the best luck coming just after the zoo opens for the day, or mid-afternoon, as goral typically avoid the heat of the day. “So if you don’t see the baby right away, take a walk around the zoo, see some of the other animals, come back to the exhibit, and you will probably see it on your way out.”

Xiazhi is expected to remain at the zoo for several year, until the Special Survival Plan finds him another zoo so he can breed and help grow their population.