Landline Partners With Sun Country Airlines, Providing Free Transportation to MSP

DULUTH, Minn. — Sun Country Airlines and Landline have made traveling easier with a free connect to MSP.

When people book a flight with Sun Country Airlines, Landline has teamed up to provide free transportation to and from Duluth to MSP.

“Landline enjoys a great partnership with Sun Country Airlines, and this special Duluth-only promotion is another way we’re working together to maximize convenience for travelers in this region,” Landline Co-Founder and CEO said. “The cost for your Sun Country ticket now also covers getting to and from Duluth & MSP. This eliminates the stress of driving, cost of gas and airport ramp parking fees.”

This offer is going on from August 1 to October 31 of this year.

When booking a trip out of Duluth, it will be the same price as a trip originating from MSP.

Visit Sun Country Airlines – Low Fares. Nonstop Flights to book a trip.

Click here for Landline services.