North Country Ride to Hold Fundraiser at Wade Stadium

Through a partnership with the Duluth Huskies, North Country Ride is able to raise money to continue to enhance their program.

ESKO, Minn.- One equine program out of Esko encourages those with disabilities to find a love for equestrian while building confidence in the saddle.

For the past 40 years North Country Ride allows people with physical, meatal and emotional challenges the opportunity to give the sport of equestrian a try as a form of therapy. The programs executive director Tamy Horyza says the horses give those with disabilities the ability to build strength and self confidence.

“A lot of times we find that people that experience challenges, either mental, physical or emotional that they don’t have something that they connected with,” says Horyza, “We provide an activity that let’s them connect to their favorite sport, to their favorite thing and it becomes their identity, you know, they have something now that they can achieve.”

Through a partnership with the Duluth Huskies, North Country Ride is able to raise money to continue to enhance their program. Including, a fun fundraising event coming up at a Huskies home game.

“We are going to be able to bring one horse and have a photo-op for everybody to get a picture with one of our horses and that’s on July 27th we’re going to be there and that’s kind of our big, ‘let’s raise a lot of money to take care and feed our horses’ so we’re pushing to get a lot of people there for the 27th,” says Horyza.

The Huskies doubleheader will be at Wade Stadium July 27, with Game One starting at 12:30 PM and Game Two at 6:30 PM. If interested in signing up for the program send an email to ncride@gmail.com.