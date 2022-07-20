People Beat The Heat In The Lake, River At Mont Du Lac

SUPERIOR, Wis. — “Summer’s finally shown up in the Northland and at Mont Du Lac we’ve got a lot of activities you can do so basically we are all year round,” said the General Manager, Mike Ohara.

It was a beautiful day in the Northland and Mont Du Lac Resort was busy providing summer activities for the whole family. The resort offers a beach space, RV Park and Campground, playground, Big Kahuna Water Park, and an outdoor bar and stage.

“You’re kind of in town but out of town so we’re 17 miles basically from Lake Avenue, we take the jet skis up to Canal Park and you get to connect to the city and see some of the music at Bayfront and everything that’s going on in the Twin Ports and then you can just retreat back to the resort,” said Mike.

For those who want to get out on the lake or river, the resort offers rentals for jet skis, pontoons, fishing boats, kayaks, canoes and rafts.

Jason Rehn, a visitor from Hinckley said, “It’s relaxing, they have a lot of activities here. We like to Mountain Bike, we like to tube, any kind of water activity and stuff like that. So, we hit the North Shore and then we come down and hit this area before we go back home.”

“Having something like this in area is great because there’s not a lot around as far as with all the activities and stuff so it’s really it’s good, it’s great,” Jason said.

Up next for Mont Du Lac is Bowfest, the largest archery festival in the country, which will take place July 28 through the 31.

“We’re having a great time and we love it here so we’ll be back,” said Jason.