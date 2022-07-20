Shipping in the Great Lakes-Seaway Rebounding after Slow Start

DULUTH, Minn. — The Great Lakes-Seaway has made some gains in recent months after a slow start to the 2022 shipping season.

Those gains are particularly in the exporting of grain and coke, which is a coal-based fuel.

The St. Lawrence Seaway has seen increased grain traffic partly due to evolving trade patterns caused by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine which are both exporters of grain.

Here at home, the Port of Duluth-Superior has brought in more than 1 million tons of limestone this year which is 14.3% above the average.

General cargo received in the Twin Ports is also up 33% this year.