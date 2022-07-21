Grant Program Helps Neighborhoods in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Today, Mayor Emily Larson awarded grant money to three groups in the Central Hillside and Lincoln Park neighborhoods in Duluth.

The grants are funded by the ‘Love Your Block’ program. Larson says the program helps connect city leaders with residents, by giving residents the funds to conduct their own community projects.

These projects could look like neighborhood clean ups, installing public art, or turning vacant lots into active community spaces. Today, First Ladies of the Hillside, Duluth Art Institute, and Kirsten Aunie received up to $15,000 each in grant money.

Mayor Larson expressed at the press conference, “‘Love Your Block’ is a program that supports neighborhood engagement and we know that people in communities know exactly what their communities need.”

According to Deputy Chief Jon Otis of the Duluth Fire Department, “a lot of people are already doing the work. They’re on the ground they’re picking up garbage, identifying blight, and chipping in to help their neighbors.”

He went on to say, “what these microgrants do is give them some more resources, some more tools to have a greater impact on what they’re already doing.”

The grant program is still open for application until August 1st. You can click here to apply.