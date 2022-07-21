Lake Superior Plaza Hosts First Community Event

DULUTH, Minn.–Downtown Duluth and the Allete company is bringing life to the Minnesota Power Plaza at the corner of Lake Avenue and Superior Street. In an attempt to revitalize downtown Duluth, the Lake Superior Plaza is hosted free music and free coffee for anyone who had the chance to swing by Thursday morning

The Office and Special Events Coordinator for Downtown Duluth, Brittany Lind told us, “This is the exact situation that we want where folks will realize what is downtown and also for this particular space to realize the potential for what they can do here”.

If you weren’t able to stop by today, these events will be reoccuring every Thursday until August 25th.