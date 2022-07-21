New Daycare Center Looking For Help to Get Doors Open

DULUTH, Minn.– It’s no secret that childcare is expensive in Minnesota, but one new daycare facility is opening its doors for families of all income.

As inflation continues to rise, Harbor Highlands Youth Center is preparing to open their doors for everyone in the community.

While they still have some hurdles to pass before they get started. The owner of the Youth center is focused on giving those who are struggling with finances an option for childcare.

“We are trying to focus on low income families, but we are open to serving all families in Duluth who need child care,” Owner of Harbor Highland Youth Center, Jessi Anderson, said.

There is a ton of details to finalize before opening a daycare. You have to be fully staffed with qualified teachers, have all required equipment, and all necessary certification before accepting students.

“The way that licensing happens is that you have to be fully set up and fully staffed before you can offer children inter-enrollment, and we are about 75% staffed,” Jessi said.

Despite the struggles of finding staffing. The owner is excited to start accepting students. Her personal experience with watching parents who wouldn’t normally be able to find childcare up here, be able to drop their kids off and go to work confidently, makes it all worth it.

“Just the thrill of being able to watch the dad walk his boy to daycare, catch the bus and go to work and be successful, is awesome,” Jessi said.

If you are a teacher who is wanting to get a job at Harbor Highland Youth Center, you can visit their website at youngmindsduluth.com