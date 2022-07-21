The Scouts Hold a Fundraiser on the Earth Rider Festival Grounds

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Earth Rider Brewery in Superior brought in the crowds today for a Northern Wisconsin and Minnesota Scouts fundraising event.

The “Social for Scouting” included the local band Born Too Late, silent auction, and a raffle. The money raised will help provide programming and support for youth across the region. Organizers say that they are thankful for the beautiful day, that helped bring a nice turn out for their event.

“It’s great because we’ve heard from a lot of our volunteers that they’ve wanted to come to a fundraising event, you know like this. The weather is just terrific today. The festival grounds are just perfect. It’s just, everything seemed to align to come together for a great fundraising event tonight,” Voyagers Area Council of the Scouts District Director, Clark Garthwait, said.

The Scouts are always open to new comers from ages five to 20, to help build social, emotional, and physical skills.