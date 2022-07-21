Virginia: Military Ordnance Mortar Round Found, Block Closed

UPDATE: 400 block of Chestnut Street re-opened.

UPDATE (July 21, 5:15 p.m.) — There has been an update regarding the military ordnance mortar round found in a local business.

The Duluth Minnesota Air National Guard safely secured and removed the mortar.

The 400 block of Chestnut Street is safe and now re-opened.

ORIGINAL POST:

VIRGINIA, Minn. — According to the Virginia Police Department, a military ordnance mortar round was found in the basement wall of a local business called Arrowhead Bar.

Authorities say around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, police evacuated and closed the 400 block of Chestnut Street for safety precautions after a contracting company found the mortar.

The Minnesota Duty Officer was notified and the Minnesota Air National Guard were deployed to safely remove and inspect the mortar.

Police say the block area will re-open when the mortar is safely contained.

The Virginia Police Department asks for everyone to stay away from the area until it is re-opened.