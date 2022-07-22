Animal Fostering Can Save a Life

DULUTH, Minn.– Everyone is feeling the affects of inflation in all aspects of their lives, especially in the ability to care for our pets.

Although animal shelters have been seeing an increase in surrenders, they are working effortlessly to get their furry friends into safe homes.

One way they are seeking help is through foster programs. The process may seem intimidating, but one foster parent believes its a rewarding experience, and anyone can do it.

“Anyone who loves dogs can foster a dog. It’s patience and time. They take care of the food, they take care of the vetting, which is why we are fundraising most of the time, is for these things. But really you just need time and patience and a place for them to sleep,” Foster parent Maggie Nylund, said.

One foster program, PJ’s Rescue, is always looking for people who are willing to take in their dogs. Getting started is as easy as going to their Facebook page and filling out an application form.