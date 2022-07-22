Bayfront Prepares For Festival By The Lake

DULUTH, Minn. –

A busy summer at Bayfront Festival Park continues Festival by the Lake this Saturday, July 23.

The annual event will run from 11 to 7. It features seven music performances and over 100 exhibitors, offering crafts, food, drinks, a kid’s area, and much more.

“You can walk about and just see and do so much,” says Tracy Lundeen, partner with By The Lake Productions. “If you want some mini-donuts, great. If you want a beer, great. If you’ve got kids or grandkids bring them down for some great entertainment. We’ve got live music on the stage all day.”

Lundeen adds they are happy to be back to a semi-normal summer after COVID impacted this event the past few years. “You still are dealing with a few of the issues we had the last couple years, but this is much more normal feeling; when all you really think about is just setting up and getting ready to go.”

Lundeen describes this event as family friendly, hoping to showcase what this part of Lake Superior has to offer. “You can bring everything from the little toddler down here to the teenagers or your entire family. There’s something here for them, and you can just have a great time at a very reasonable price.”

Admission is free, but people are asked to donate $5 to the Bluebird Foundation. That will help this group fund grants and scholarships to youth in the performing arts.