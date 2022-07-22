COGGS And Bent Paddle Team Up For Social Bike Ride At Hartley Nature Center

DULUTH, Minn. — Cyclists got together Thursday for the Bent Paddle Ride at the Hartley Nature Center.

COGGS and Bent Paddle teamed up for the social bike ride in an effort to socialize and recruit new members.

After the ride, participants went to Bent Paddle to enjoy yard games and live music.

Other than today’s ride, COGGS puts on a women’s ride every week and also had a 4th of July Ride.

Ride Leader, Dave Antonson said, “It’s an opportunity to see trails maybe you haven’t ridden before yet this year. Also to meet new people and show people that haven’t ridden these trails kind of where do they go. Really, Hartley there’s a lot of trails out here for everyone to enjoy and it’s good just to get together with people and ride.”

If you missed today’s event, you won’t have to wait long for the next one.

The Kraus-Anderson Bike fest taking place August 6th through the 8th at Spirit Mountain.