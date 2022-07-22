Dirt Bikes Set To Take Over Big Snow Resort In Michigan

BESSEMER, Mich. — Dirt bike racing action is coming to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula this weekend.

Big Snow Resort, just outside Bessemer, is hosting the third round of the Border Battle Cross Country racing series Sunday.

Billed as “North Coast Clash,” it will feature hare scramble racing where riders crash through the woods on a pre-set path.

Fox 21 got an early look at the course, which starts at the main chalet and takes competitors to both of the resort’s mountains.

Gary Walton, operator of Border Battle Cross Country said, “Favorite course I’ve been a part of, up and down the ski hills, across the ski hills, in the woods, between the runs, two track, some challenging rocky sections but just so much variety and terrain change if you want to just come out and try it. This one is very rider friendly, but still super scenic.”

The mountain’s amenities will be available, including a restaurant with a view of the racing action.

Racing kicks off Sunday at 9:00 a.m. and spectators are encouraged.

