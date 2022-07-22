Duluth Figure Skaters Compete on National Stage

Martinelli will compete in the U.S. Collegiate Championships this Saturday and Sunday.

DULUTH, Minn.- Last weekend two of the Duluth Figure Skating Club’s skaters placed bronze, amongst 400 competitors in the 2022 Excel National Festival in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Superior’s Alyssa Isackson ended her season on a high note making the podium in the Excel Intermediate Women’s Event.

“I was super excited, I really didn’t expect it, I was just doing competitions for fun mostly and for my best and then, I realized I qualified for it and I was just super excited,” says Isackson, “It was super nerve-racking and especially a different ice rink because we skate on hockey rinks and so I had to re adjust how I skate my program because it didn’t have lines on it, the ice rink, but it was fun to try something else and figure it out.”

Duluth’s Jessica Martinelli was awarded bronze for her performance in the senior ladies event. Martinelli will compete on another national stage in the Collegiate Nationals a Competition.

“I’m really excited to see other people, in college competing and girls who are my age and stuff because that’s always really nice to meet other people around the country and I love competing with other people who are my age and getting to know other skaters who are just so passionate about the sport that, you know, I’ve been working at for years,” says Martinelli.

Martinelli won’t have to travel too far this competition. The 2022 U.S. Collegiate Championships will be held in Richfield, Minnesota from Friday through Sunday.