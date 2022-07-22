High Bacteria Levels Raise Beach Advisories on Lake Superior

DULUTH, Minn. — Summer is heating up and you may be tempted to take to the local beaches. Before you jump in the water, it’s important to know if any beach advisories are in place.

Lake Superior had a recent series of beach advisories. On July 20th, no water contact advisories were placed on Bluebird Landing Beach, Minnesota Point Harborside 15th Street Beach, and Park Point Beach House.

All three advisories were due to high bacteria levels. The bluebird and 15th street beaches were cleared Thursday and the beach advisory on park point beach house was removed this morning.

The Lake Superior Beach Monitoring Program measures E. coli levels at 38 beaches throughout the summer. The busier beaches are monitored twice a week, and low-traffic beaches are monitored once a week.

When the bacteria levels are high, a health advisory is posted by the Minnesota Department of Health to inform beach goers of the increased risk of getting sick from swimming.

So how does the water reach high contamination levels? The Health Department says water can develop high levels of bacteria from: wage overflows, stormwater runoff, boating waste, and animal or human waste.

The department will continue monitoring Lake Superior until September 26th, but they also encourage beach goers to remember that water conditions can reflect change between tests.

You can click here, to learn about the current advisories on Lake Superior.