Homeowner Injured After Garage Fire In East Hillside Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn. — A man was injured in a garage fire Thursday morning just before 9:45.

Duluth Firefighters responded to the fire in the East Hillside neighborhood, according to a press release.

Firefighters say the fire started in the garage and was kept from reaching the house by cutting open the garage’s overhead door.

The homeowner suffered from minor burns and smoke inhalation. The house had significant smoke damage.

No firefighters were injured in putting out the blaze.

The damage to the home and contents is estimated at $90,000.

The Fire Marshal’s office says they are still investigating.