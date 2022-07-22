Honeyberry Picking In Full-Swing At Local Wrenshall Farm

WRENSHALL, Minn. — Honeyberry picking is in full-swing at a local Wrenshall farm.

Farm Lola is home to berries, birds, and even Airbnb’s. The farm is also the first commercial-scale honeyberry farm in the United States.

Farm owners describe honeyberries as “a blueberry in love with Sweet-tart candy.”

June and July are prime season for the picking of the berry treats.

Brett Amundson, Farm Hand said, “Well a honeyberry you can use it just like you would any other berry; blueberry, raspberry, strawberry. So jams, preserves, you could put it in ice cream, a smoothie, pies, scones, muffins, waffles, pancakes. You can crush it and put it in your lemonade.” “Often we like to say that a honeyberry flavor is if a wild blueberry and a Sweet-tart got together. That would be the flavor of the honeyberry.”

The staff out on Farm Lola are hoping to keep the honeyberry field open for picking up until early August if the weather allows for it.

