Northshore Mining Will Remain Idle Longer Than Expected

NORTHSHORE, Minn.– When the original idling plan began on May 1st, the idea was that it would end sometime this fall. But Friday morning’s announcement has workers bracing for a longer haul.

“We are now extending the on going idle at our Northshore facility to at least April of next year,” CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, C Lourenco Goncalves, said.

The word came during Cliffs second quarter earnings call. Cliffs said it is increasing the use of scrap metal to help keep production costs down, and meet earnings goals.

“The pellets from Northshore are not needed at this time. Rather than deplete the finite resource for the benefit of the Mesadi Trust, and its so called until holder. We will keep Northshore idle,” Goncalves said.

The announcement is devastating for workers at the taconite plant and at the mine in Babbitt. Roughly 410 employees were impacted when the plant idled in may.

Some Northeastern Minnesota lawmakers are calling for a special session and an extension of unemployment benefits, which are scheduled to run out in November.

Representative Dave Lislegard of Aurora called the news devastating, he said,

“As the industry transitions, the state of Minnesota has a responsibility to be there for the workers and their families. We have seen this before, and it is our job to do whatever we can to carry them through the adversity.”

Although the plant will remain idle through the spring, there is no set date for reopening.