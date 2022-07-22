SUV Strikes Crane on Blatnik Bridge, Forces Lane Closures

SUPERIOR, Wis. – An accident forced the Blatnik Bridge to close its northbound lanes of traffic Friday evening.

It took place around 8 p.m. on the northbound l

anes, when a white SUV struck a crane.

The crane was on the bridge as part of construction work taking place on the bridge this summer. Traffic had been reduced to one lane in each direction.

A video sent to Fox 21 from Kristen Baumgarten, who was in a boat underneath the bridge, shows emergency responders on the scene assisting those in the vehicle.

Minnesota DOT cameras also captured images of the accident scene, showing the SUV struck the crane head-on.

We have reached out to Superior Police for more information regarding the accident.

This is a developing news story. It will be edited as new information becomes available.