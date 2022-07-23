Driver Dies After Blatnik Bridge Crash With Construction Equipment

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth man is dead after slamming into construction equipment on the Blatnik Bridge Friday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Todd Tikka, 55, lost control of his SUV while driving across the bridge to Duluth when he overcorrected and struck the median wall before striking the equipment on the right-hand shoulder.

Officials say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Traffic is reduced to one lane in both directions on the bridge for maintenance and repairs.