Duluth Police: Teen Pulls Gun During Cell Phone Sale Turned Robbery

DULUTH, Minn. — A 17-year-old male is accused of pulling a handgun during what was supposed to be a sale transaction of a phone, according to the Duluth Police Department.

The incident happened around 3:50 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of 131st Avenue West in Duluth’s Fond du Lac neighborhood.

When officers arrived, the reporting party said he was meeting with the teen to sell him a phone before the teen pulled a gun out, demanded the phone and then took off, according to officials.

Officers set up a perimeter and located the male. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Arrowhead Juvenile Center for pending charges of aggravated robbery and 2nd degree assault.

Nobody was injured.

This incident comes after Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken recently spoke out about the rise in gun violence among teens in the city.