‘Festival By The Lake’ Takes Over Bayfront Park

DULUTH, Minn. — Nearly 9,000 people packed Bayfront Festival Park Saturday for the annual Festival By The Lake,

Hundreds of vendors were spread out across the grounds with live music, good local food and local art, among other options.

This is the fourth year of the festival with double the number of vendors this time.

And for the first time, the Irving Community Club brought its “Kids’ Corner” to the festival.

Bounce houses, a magician and performer “Dan the Monkeyman” were all there.

Dan said performing for kids is the best.

“It’s just how they engage. I get a lot from it. I mean, that’s why I’ve been doing it for so long. My kids are, you know, they don’t quite come to the shows anymore. But yeah, I get a lot from them. To have them sing along or not even sing the right words, that’s a lot of fun,” said Dan the Monkeyman.

Some of the festival’s proceeds will benefit the Bluebird Foundation, which is a local non-profit supporting youth in the arts.