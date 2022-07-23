Help Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank Reach ‘Summer Challenge’

DULUTH, Minn. – The push is on to make the best of a summer challenge for Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.

From now through the end of July, donations will be matched to ensure additional fresh fruits, veggies, meat, dairy and other hearty foods help families and children thrive this summer.

Second Harvest officials says the food shelf is supporting 78 percent more people since the start of the year, providing food to more than 2,000 people who are experiencing the skyrocketing cost of basic necessities.

